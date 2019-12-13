|
Alvin Lohman
Plymouth - Age 87 of Plymouth passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side December 10, 2019
He was born to Victor & Louise August 4, 1932. Beloved Husband to Aletta for 66 incredible years.
Loving Father of Jenny McKinnon & Jack (Cindy) Lohman. Proud Grandfather of Ezra (Patty) Sherman, (the late Charlie Sherman), Danny (Vanity) Sherman, Jacin (Kelly) Lohman, Joshua (Brendean) Lohman & Clint (Rachel) Lohman. Proud Great Grandfather of Hailey, Kaci, Xander, Timothy, Harmonee, Kaylee, Elizabeth, Bryce, Matthew, Silas & Serenity. Brother of Donnie (Dale) Lohman and Uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by 7 sisters and 5 brothers.
Alvin worked for The University of Michigan for 38 years. He was a hardworking, fun loving, smart and caring guy who loved his family & friends. He was a great trout fisherman who loved to be outdoors. He spent countless hours preaching to others about God. He will be remembered and missed by many.
A Memorial Service will be held on December 21, 3:00 PM at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 47343 W. Ann Arbor Trail, Plymouth, MI
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019