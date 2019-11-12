|
Alvina Mills
Troy - Alvina Mills died November 11, 2019 at age 95 in Troy. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 11, 1924 to her parents Frank and Josephine (Blazejewski) Michalski. Alvina is survived by her three children, Karen (the late Zenon Filipek) Mills, Rick Mills and Linda (David) Peterson; and sister Mary Ann Walden. Predeceased by her husband, Richard Mills, who died in 2002; her parents; and siblings Frank (Delphine) Michalski, Louise (Chuck) and Dolly (Eddie). Visitation from 4:00 - 8:00 PM on Thursday November 14, 2019 at Gramer Funeral Home, 705 N. Main Street (Livernois btw. 14 & 15 Mile Rd), Clawson, MI 48017; (248) 435-9010. Funeral at 10:30 AM, In State at 10:00 AM, Friday November 15, 2019 at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd, Clawson, MI 48017. www.GramerFuneralHome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019