Amir Chand Tandon
Amir Chand Tandon

Phoenix - Amir Chand Tandon, age 88, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Amir was born January 28, 1932 in Patiala, Punjab, India.

He married Veena Tandon in India, then moved to the United States and graduated with Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Structural Engineering from the College of Engineering at the University of Michigan. Amir had a career as an engineering consultant to various industries and was a prominent and founding member of Bharatiya Temple in Troy, Michigan. He had a great passion for helping others and serving the community.

Amir is survived by his wife, Veena; son, Anurag (Shikha) Tandon; daughter Ankita (Simit) Shah; grandchildren, Shania & Rianna Tandon, and Aneesh & Keya Shah; brothers, Jagdish, Prem, & Romesh Tandon; many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service occurred on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Green Acres Mortuary & Cemetery in Scottsdale, AZ.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.greenacresmortuary.net for the Tandon family.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
