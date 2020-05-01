Amy Lynn Gillespie (nee VerDoot)
Garden City - Age 63. Beloved wife of Gary. Dear mother of Rebecca (Bret) Keller and Brenna (Brandon) Nicholson. Loving Nana of Jordan Brown and Kian Osborne. Dear sister of Michael, Victoria, Katrina, Anthony (Jennifer), and Christopher (Tamara). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd. (at Joy Rd.) until time of service at 3 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.