Just one more hug. Andrea loved to give and receive hugs. There was no limit to her love, kindness, caring and, generosity. Andrea Lubienski, age 54, died March 5, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of Khalil Alami, a loving and joyful mother to Omar, Nina, George, and Zane. Cherished daughter of George and Rose Marie Lubienski and amazing sister to Mark, Paul, Maria and Rosanna Lubienski. She had a great love for her family and friends. Andrea had a profound impact on many. She was a professional meeting planner consultant for Ford Motor Co. Andrea was a brilliant, clever woman with a knack for making everyone feel comfortable. She had a spot on suggestions and advice. She loved cooking and found joy in bringing people into her loving home for a delicious meal. She delighted in discovering new restaurants and places of interest in and around Detroit. She knew everything, and if she didn't, she would find out about it. She had a curious nature. Andrea had a quick wit and loved to laugh and make others laugh. She was stubborn but always with good reason. She always won her way because she had such great reasoning behind her arguments. Andrea was one of a kind, a truly phenomenal person who will be missed by her family and friends. So give hugs today and every day and spread love like Andrea.
Visitation is Friday, March 13th from 2-8 pm at Voran Funeral home in Dearborn. Please come with a story about Andrea to share. Or email to: [email protected] Mass Saturday, March 14th, 11 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dearborn. In-state at Sacred Heart at 10:30 am. Contributions can be made in Andrea's honor to The or Freedom House, Detroit, Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020