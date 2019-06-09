|
|
Andree Flora Grosse (nee Thauvoye)
- - Andree Flora Grosse, nee Thauvoye, passed away from natural causes on May 25, 2019. She was 95. Andree was born in La Bouverie, Belgium on August 12, 1923 the only child of Camille and Elisabeth Thauvoye. She grew up in Brussels, Belgium. Andree became a registered nurse during WWII and witnessed many of the war atrocities when the concentration camp survivors were brought to the hospital where she worked. Memories of that time in her life never left. She met an American soldier, Fred Grosse, whose army unit aided in the liberation of Belgium, at a USO dance in Brussels. They married in June of 1946. Andree moved to Detroit, Michigan where Fred had relocated after immigrating from Germany as a young man. They moved to Grosse Pointe Woods where they raised their family. Andree resided in Grosse Pointe Woods for 66 years. She moved to Kalamazoo in 2018 where she passed away peacefully with family at her side. She loved life celebrating many happy occasions with her family and friends always with a glass of champagne or a great Pinot Noir in her hand. In retirement, Andree and Fred spent their summers boating on the Great Lakes and their winters at their residence in Venice, Florida. They often traveled to Europe and Barbados, which Andree continued to do after Fred's passing. She enjoyed listening to music, especially classical music. As a child she learned to play the violin. Speaking her native language, French, whenever she had the chance, also gave her joy. Andree is survived by her loving family, son, Norman Grosse (Michelle Rutan) of Kalamazoo, Michigan, her daughter, Marlene Kunkel (James) of Eagle, Colorado and daughter Christine Grosse of Interlochen, Michigan. She is survived by four grandchildren, Brian Kunkel of Eagle, Colorado, Lindsay Kunkel Elmore (Dustin) of Portland, Oregon, Cullen Grosse of Eagle, Colorado and Gloria Grosse Gartenlaub (Ross) of Santa Barbara, California. She also is survived by two great-granddaughters, Emma and Brianne Elmore of Portland, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Fred Grosse. Andree will be dearly missed, but she left us with many happy memories that will bring smiles to our faces. Her cremains will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township during a private family gathering. The date to be determined. Donations may be made in memory of Andree Grosse to the Father Solanus Guild, 1780 Mt. Elliott, Detroit, MI 48207 or online at Fr. Solanus Guild website. Arrangements entrusted to Langeland Family Funeral Homes Burial & Cremation Services, 622 S Burdick St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019