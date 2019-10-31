|
|
Andrejs (Andy) Broze
Early on the morning of October 24, 2019, in the presence of his family, Andrejs Broze passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Andrejs was born in Riga, Latvia February 28, 1927. Due to the pending Soviet invasion, he fled with his family to Germany in 1944, staying in displaced persons camps where he met his wife Aina. In 1949 Andrejs and Aina emigrated to the United States. Andrejs received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Michigan in 1955. During his successful and rewarding carrier as a professional civil structural engineer Andrejs worked for consulting and manufacturing organizations in southeast Michigan. He retired in 1992. Throughout his life Andrejs served his church and many Latvian organizations. He was devoted to his family and loyal to his beloved alma mater. His passions were his family, his friends, golf and University of Michigan football.
Andrejs was preceded in death by his father, Ernests; mother, Olga (Bricis); and sons Peter and Paul. He is survived by his wife, Aina (Ivanovs); son, Thomas; daughter-in-law, Susan (Parrish); granddaughters, Erika and Ingrid; and sisters, Valda Levensteins and Ilze Austrins.
A memorial service for Andrejs will be held on November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Latvian Evangelical Lutheran Church, 30623 W 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, Michigan 48334. A memorial luncheon will follow in the church social hall.
