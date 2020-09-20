Andrew Ansara
Farmington Hills - Andrew Ansara, age 90, of Farmington Hills, Michigan passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020. Andrew was born March 24, 1930.
Preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Ansara, his parents Elias and Mahiba Ansara, his Brother George Ansara (Geraldine), his sister Julia Bashara (Louis), and his sisters Marie and Nabiha Ansara.
Survived by his children Norman (Karen), Victor (Dana), Andrew Jr. (Zena). His grandchildren Michael (Colleen), Anthony (Lillianna), Victor Jr (Chelsea), Nicolas, Adrianna (David Prosser), Andrew III (Georgette), Rachel, Alexandra and Allison. Also by his great-grandchildren Jack, Mitchell, Madeline, Edward, Emmie, Annabel and Victor III. Also by his sisters Violette and Nazik as well as many nieces and nephews.
Andrew was born in Aita el-Foukhar, Lebanon. In 1950, he emigrated to Detroit alongside his brother, George. Together, they worked tirelessly in pursuit of the American Dream. Andrew and his wife, Jacqueline exemplified the virtues of honesty, faith, family, and hard work, all of which have been passed along to their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A visitation for Andrew will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Basilica of St Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 18100 Merriman Rd, Livonia, Michigan 48152 with a Trisagion prayer service at 8:00 PM.
Contributions in Andrew's memory may be made to St Mary AOC - Building Fund.
