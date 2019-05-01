|
|
Andrew Gerald Meyers
- - MEYERS, ANDREW GERALD Beloved son of Gerald (the late Barbara) Meyers. Dear brother of Susan (Jonathan Simmons) Meyers and Nancy H. Meyers. Loving uncle of Jacob Simmons. Also survived by many other loving family members and friends. Private services were held. A gathering for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, May 1, from 4:30PM until 6:00PM at Sunrise Assisted Living, 7005 Pontiac Trail in West Bloomfield. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 1, 2019