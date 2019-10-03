|
Andrew Nicosia
Shelby Township - Sept. 26, 2019 Age: 71
Caring and beloved husband of Betsy. Loving father of Andrea Banish and Michael (Kieran) Nicosia. Proud grandfather of Anthony and Avery Nicosia and Blake Banish. Dearest son of Stella (the late Andrew) Nicosia. Dear brother of Gerard (Carol) Nicosia. Dear uncle of Matthew and Jason (Corey) Nicosia. Instate Saturday 9:30 until 10 AM Memorial Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 3, 2019