Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
49150 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI 48315
586-532-8600
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Macomb Township, MI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isidore Catholic Church
18201 23 Mile Rd.
Macomb Township, MI
Andrew Nicosia


1948 - 2019
Andrew Nicosia Obituary
Andrew Nicosia

Shelby Township - Sept. 26, 2019 Age: 71

Caring and beloved husband of Betsy. Loving father of Andrea Banish and Michael (Kieran) Nicosia. Proud grandfather of Anthony and Avery Nicosia and Blake Banish. Dearest son of Stella (the late Andrew) Nicosia. Dear brother of Gerard (Carol) Nicosia. Dear uncle of Matthew and Jason (Corey) Nicosia. Instate Saturday 9:30 until 10 AM Memorial Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church 18201 23 Mile Rd. (corner of Romeo Plank), Macomb Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 3, 2019
