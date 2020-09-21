1/1
Andrew Thomas Hodge
Andrew Thomas Hodge

Highland - Andrew Thomas Hodge, of Highland, and more formerly known from Milford, passed away unexpectedly on September 18, 2020. He was 46 years old.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Barbara Hodge; brother, Jeffrey (Kasey) Hodge; sister, Courtney (Tyrone) Allen; nieces & nephews, Beckham Allen, Jake Hodge, Piper Allen, and Sydney Hodge; grandfather, Harry Hodge; also many extended family and dear friends.

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, 48381 on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 from 1:30 - 6 PM.

Time of Sharing will be held at 5 PM.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the:

American Cancer Society 20450 Civic Center Drive Southfield, MI 48076-4135

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchFuneralDirectors.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
