Angel (nee Dakasian) Brown



Angel (nee Dakasian) Brown passed at home after a long illness, Sept. 28, 2020.



She was born on May 26. 1926. Angel was the youngest of four and last surviving child of parents Vahan and Martha (DerAprahamian) Dakasian.



Cherished Mother of four children: Laura (deceased), Nathan, Martha, Michele. Also, survived by four grandsons: Robert, Stephen, Andrew, David and one great-grandson, Marcus.



Angel was an exemplary character of grace and kindness and a loving constant in the lives of many. A woman of great faith and devotion to her Lord, Jesus Christ, and an unfailing faith that carried and sustained her throughout her life.



Arrangements Private.









