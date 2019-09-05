Services
Angela LaBranche
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Nazareth Center Holy Family Chapel
1915 - 2019
Angela LaBranche Obituary
Angela LaBranche

- - Passed away on August 25, 2019. Sister Angela LaBranche was born on May 4, 1915 in Escanaba MI the daughter of Archille and Amanda (Trombly) Labranche. She was a member of the congregation of St. Joseph of Nazareth Since 1934. Surviving are, Nieces, Nephews, cousins and the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Friends will be received at Nazareth Center Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11am. Where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Rev. Father Donald Klinger celebrant. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph. PO Box 29 Nazareth, MI 49074. Arrangements by Redmond Funeral Home, Kalamazoo.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 5, 2019
