Angela (Baier) Riedisser

Chandler AZ - On August 2, 2019 Angela (Baier) Riedisser, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 87 after a long illness.

Angela was born in Pernek Böhmerwald, a German area of Czechoslovakia. Orphaned in her teens, Angela immigrated to the United States at the end of World War 2. On November 28, 1953 she married John Riedisser. They raised their family in Roseville and Washington Michigan. After the death of her husband, Angela also resided in Mason OH and Chandler AZ.

Angela was a skilled baker and gardener in her youth. She sewed beautiful clothes and knitted many beautiful afghans that her friends and family still cherish. She especially enjoyed walking on the Florida beaches, collecting many shells. Later in life she developed a passion for hummingbirds, keeping watch over them at the feeder outside her window and treasuring the many hummingbird window ornaments from her grandchildren.

Angela was preceded in death by her husband John. She is survived by her daughter, Tina (Mark) Engel, her son, John, her grandchildren, Steve (Kristin) Engel, Amanda Engel, and Joanna Engel, and her great granddaughter Ella Starr Engel.

A celebration of Angela's life is planned for Angela's immediate family. We are grateful for the loving kindness and care provided by Family Comfort Hospice and the Gardens at Ocotillo Senior Living Community.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 11, 2019
