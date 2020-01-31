Services
Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
6080 Stadium Dr
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(269) 375-2900
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery
1820 Mt. Elliott St.
Detroit, MI
Resources
Angelina Battani

Angelina Battani Obituary
Angelina Battani

Kalamazoo - Formerly of Detroit. Age 88. Jan. 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday (JUNE 20) at St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery (1820 Mt. Elliott St.; Detroit). Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions to St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery or The National Shrine of St. Jude. Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, (269) 375-2900. www.BetzlerLifeStory.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
