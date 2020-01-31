|
|
Angelina Battani
Kalamazoo - Formerly of Detroit. Age 88. Jan. 29, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11AM on Saturday (JUNE 20) at St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery (1820 Mt. Elliott St.; Detroit). Entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. Memorial contributions to St. Bonaventure Capuchin Monastery or The National Shrine of St. Jude. Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, (269) 375-2900. www.BetzlerLifeStory.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020