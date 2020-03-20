Resources
Angeline T. Wasik

Angeline T. Wasik Obituary
Angeline T. Wasik

March 6, 2020. Age 92. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Dearest mother of Kathleen (the late Joseph) Andrzejewski, Camille, and the late Robert Wasik. Proud grandmother of Brian (Rachel) Falzon, Thomas Zarzecki and Jennifer Wasik. Loving great grandmother of Will, Faith, McKinley and Jameson Falzon. Funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Mary, Cause of Our Joy on March 9, 2020. Burial at St. Hedwig Cemetery.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
