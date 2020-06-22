Angelo James Faitage
St. Clair Shores - Angelo James Faitage, age 98, passed on June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at his beloved home. Preceded in death by loving wife, Noula. Father of Nicholas and Janice Faitage Karim (Mark). Dear uncle of Dr. Dennis and Dr. Nicholas Rafaill. Godfather of Cynthia Rafaill Czech. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 10 until 11 am at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Family funeral services will be private. A public committal service will be held on June 24 at 12:30 pm at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Orchid Society, https://secure.aos.org/donate/default.aspx. Please visit ahpeters.com for visitation guidelines.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.