Angelo James Faitage
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Angelo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angelo James Faitage

St. Clair Shores - Angelo James Faitage, age 98, passed on June 22, 2020 surrounded by his family at his beloved home. Preceded in death by loving wife, Noula. Father of Nicholas and Janice Faitage Karim (Mark). Dear uncle of Dr. Dennis and Dr. Nicholas Rafaill. Godfather of Cynthia Rafaill Czech. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 24, from 10 until 11 am at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Family funeral services will be private. A public committal service will be held on June 24 at 12:30 pm at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy, MI. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Orchid Society, https://secure.aos.org/donate/default.aspx. Please visit ahpeters.com for visitation guidelines.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved