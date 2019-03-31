|
Angelo Lamia
St. Clair Shores - Angelo Lamia, of St. Clair Shores, formerly of Highland, passed away while in the loving care of his family on March 28, 2019. He was 92 years old.
He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Camillo) Fortunato, Angela (Alfred) Fernandez, Marie (Gary) Johns, and Joann (David) Diehl. Dear grandfather of, Christopher, Leanna, Matthew, Michael Fortunato, Marie, David, Joseph Fernandez, Andrea and Evan Johns, Andrew (Kali), Michael (Linda) and Katherine Diehl; great grandson and namesake, Angelo; also many extended family and dear friends. Angelo is preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Lamia (dec. 2003).
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 from 2 - 8pm. Funeral Service at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM.
For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019