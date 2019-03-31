Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
(248) 684-6645
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
404 East Liberty Street
Milford, MI 48381
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Rd.
Highland, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
3700 Harvey Lake Rd.
Highland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Lamia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Lamia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Angelo Lamia Obituary
Angelo Lamia

St. Clair Shores - Angelo Lamia, of St. Clair Shores, formerly of Highland, passed away while in the loving care of his family on March 28, 2019. He was 92 years old.

He is survived by his children, Kathleen (Camillo) Fortunato, Angela (Alfred) Fernandez, Marie (Gary) Johns, and Joann (David) Diehl. Dear grandfather of, Christopher, Leanna, Matthew, Michael Fortunato, Marie, David, Joseph Fernandez, Andrea and Evan Johns, Andrew (Kali), Michael (Linda) and Katherine Diehl; great grandson and namesake, Angelo; also many extended family and dear friends. Angelo is preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Lamia (dec. 2003).

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St. on Sunday, March 31st, 2019 from 2 - 8pm. Funeral Service at Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Rd., Highland, on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10AM.

For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit LynchFuneralDirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now