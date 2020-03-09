|
|
Angus Beaton
Canton - March 8, 2020. Age: 80. Beloved husband of Sue. Dearest father of Pauline Williams, Caroline Howard, the late Bob Beaton, Nicole Rudy and Dan Meshriy. Dear brother of Michael (Cathy) Beaton and Dorothy (the late Mike) Goeddeke. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral Saturday at 5 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020