Services
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angus Beaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angus Beaton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angus Beaton Obituary
Angus Beaton

Canton - March 8, 2020. Age: 80. Beloved husband of Sue. Dearest father of Pauline Williams, Caroline Howard, the late Bob Beaton, Nicole Rudy and Dan Meshriy. Dear brother of Michael (Cathy) Beaton and Dorothy (the late Mike) Goeddeke. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral Saturday at 5 p.m. from the Chapel of L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Rd. (W. of Lilley Rd.) Family will receive visitors Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of Michigan.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angus's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -