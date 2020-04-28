|
Anita Gauthier
Sterling Heights - Gauthier, Anita C. (Nee Glover) Age 81, April 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John C. Gauthier, whom she met while working at TACOM. Loving mother of Jill (John) de Jesus and the late David J. Gauthier. Proud grandmother of Evan, Sam and Nita. Dear twin sister of Juanita Gendernelle and younger sister Michelene "Mickey" (Gary) Nash. Beloved aunt of Leslie (Bruce) White. Great aunt of Derek and Taylor White. God Mother of Teri (Sonny) Felton. Cousin of Barbara Mullaly. Anita loved her clients working as a hair stylist for over 60 years. She spent many years volunteering at St. Matthias Church in Sterling Heights, and at Troy Beaumont, and will be remembered as a devoted friend to so many. The joy of her life was her grandchildren who loved her so much. Memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020