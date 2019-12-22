|
Ann C. Chevalier
Grosse Pointe Farms - Ann (Coughlin) Chevalier; Age 72; December 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Bob for 51 years. Loving mother of Tara Teitge (Stefan), Robert II (Cheryl), and Jason (Jennifer). Dearest grandmother of Luc and Landen Chevalier and Bobby and Graham Teitge. Dear sister of Mary Stevenson, Micheala Hector (Tom), Joe Coughlin (Donna), and the late Francis X. Coughlin. Visitation Thursday, December 26th, from 2-8pm with at Rosary 7pm at Chas. Verheyden, Inc., 16300 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Park. Funeral Friday, December 27th; Instate 9:30am until the time of Mass 10:00am at Our Lady Star of the Sea, 467 Fairford, Grosse Pointe Woods. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mt. Elliott St., Detroit, MI 48207. Share a memory at: www.verheyden.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2019