Ann Cahalan Mercier
Grosse Pointe - Ann Cahalan Mercier 2/18/30 - 3/11/2019. Ann was the loving wife of the late Thomas Harrison Mercier for 63 years. She is survived by her children Tom (Eleanor), Julie (David Mikesell), Mary Robinson, Denise and Sheila O'Neill (Patrick). She was predeceased by her niece Julie Mahon. She leaves behind her grandchildren Nick, Ursula and Lexie Robinson, and Patrick, Hugh, and Finn O'Neill, and siblings Ursula (John) Connors, and John C. Cahalan, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by siblings Mary Ellen Mahon and the Honorable William Leo Cahalan. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul on the Lake on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at noon with visitation starting at 11:30. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 17, 2019