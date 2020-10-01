1/1
Ann Johnston Rscj
Ann Johnston, RSCJ

Albany, NY - Religious of the Sacred Heart, Ann Johnston, RSCJ, died September 22, 2020, in Albany, New York. Sister Johnston was born on May 2, 1932 in Detroit, Michigan to Joseph Andrew Johnston and Janice Alsup Johnston. She entered the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1954 at Kenwood, in Albany, New York and pronounced her First Vows there in 1957. She made her Final Profession in Rome in 1963. An alumnae of Manhattanville College and Saint Louis University she held faculty positions at Emmanuel College and Boston College in Massachusetts. She was an assistant professor at the University of San Diego. Beginning in 1988, Sister Johnston was a faculty member at Bangor Theological Seminary, where she was an associate professor of Hebrew Scripture, Old Testament and in 1993, the George A. Gordon Professor of Old Testament Languages. Sister Johnston had a number of published works and she was a member of several professional organizations and societies. Sister Johnston is survived by a sister, Jane Johnston Pinkerton, and brothers Peter, Jerome and Joseph and many beloved nieces and nephews and their children and her sisters in the Society of the Sacred Heart. A private burial took place at the Kenwood Cemetery in Albany, New York on October 1, 2020. A memorial Mass will take place at a later time.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
