Services
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmanuel Bethel Church
4000 Normandy Rd
Royal Oak, MI
View Map
Ann Kimball Obituary
Ann Kimball

Royal Oak - Ann Louise Kimball, age 92, of Royal Oak, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Tom (Joan) Kimball, Kristen Kosinski, Lisa (Richard) Combe, and John (Kathryn) Kimball. Dear grandmother to eleven and great-grandmother to nineteen.Visitation Friday, April 12, 4 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks. E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Funeral service Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at Emmanuel Bethel Church, 4000 Normandy Rd., Royal Oak. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 11, 2019
