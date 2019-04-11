|
Ann Kimball
Royal Oak - Ann Louise Kimball, age 92, of Royal Oak, April 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard. Loving mother of Tom (Joan) Kimball, Kristen Kosinski, Lisa (Richard) Combe, and John (Kathryn) Kimball. Dear grandmother to eleven and great-grandmother to nineteen.Visitation Friday, April 12, 4 - 8 p.m. at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 705 W. 11 Mile Rd. (4 blks. E. of Woodward), Royal Oak. Funeral service Saturday, 10:30 a.m., at Emmanuel Bethel Church, 4000 Normandy Rd., Royal Oak. Please see www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com to share a memory.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 11, 2019