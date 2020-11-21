1/
Ann M. Abdoo
Ann M. Abdoo

Ann M. Abdoo, born on May 24, 1918 passed away November 20, 2020 at the age of 102. She was the loving wife of the late David Aloysius ('91); devoted mother of Judy (Mike) Hatcher, Janet (Jack) Hammond, Nancy (Mike) Jayson, Nadine (Ken) Richter, David (Carol) Abdoo and the late Kathleen (John) Hoose; cherished grandmother of 12; great grandmother of many and dear sister of the late Datha Peden. Funeral Services for Mrs. Abdoo will be private due to concerns of Covid-19. She will be laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Southfield. In remembrance of Ann, please "Do a kind deed for someone in need". www.mccabefuneralhome.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

