Ann McCullough
New Port Richey - Ann McCullough (Radwanski) of New Port Richey, FL (formally of Royal Oak and Gaylord, MI. Age 94, passed away on November 23, 2019. Born on April 26, 1925 to John and Alexandra Radwanski in Hamtramck, MI. Proceeeded in death by her parents, her loving husband Jack, sister Helen Wyszomierski and brother Leon Radwanski. Survived by her brother John Radwanski, many loving nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visitation at the St. Clair Shores Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 25800 Harper Ave., Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral Service Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Rd., St. Clair Shores, MI 48082, instate at 9:30 AM until time of mass 10:00 AM. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at bcfhshores.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019