Services
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
(248) 553-0120
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home, Inc.
31950 West 12 Mile Road
Farmington Hills, MI 48334
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Nardin Park United Methodist Church
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Shell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Shell


1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ann Shell Obituary
Ann Shell

Detroit - Ann Shell was born in Batesville, Arkansas, August 17, 1918, the daughter of Thomas Franklin and Annie Louise Shell. She passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her beloved home in Detroit. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lyman M. and Don Franklin; and sisters Tommie Jane (Howard) Tripp, Mary Lou, and the recent passing of her sister Margaret. She is survived by sister-in-law Karen Shell; niece, Nancy (Joseph) Richards; two nephews, Don Franklin (Anne) Shell and Howard Franklin (Susan) Tripp; great-niece Kristin Trame; and great-nephew Danny Tripp; nephew-in-law Richard Trame, several step-nieces and step-nephews; as well as cousins Katherine (Earl) Tripp, Nina (Hugh) Insell, and a host of many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her church, Nardin Park United Methodist Church in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Visitation is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Graveside services will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, Arkansas under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home of Batesville. Ann is loved and greatly missed by her family and many friends. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now