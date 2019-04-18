|
Ann Shell
Detroit - Ann Shell was born in Batesville, Arkansas, August 17, 1918, the daughter of Thomas Franklin and Annie Louise Shell. She passed away peacefully Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her beloved home in Detroit. Ann was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Lyman M. and Don Franklin; and sisters Tommie Jane (Howard) Tripp, Mary Lou, and the recent passing of her sister Margaret. She is survived by sister-in-law Karen Shell; niece, Nancy (Joseph) Richards; two nephews, Don Franklin (Anne) Shell and Howard Franklin (Susan) Tripp; great-niece Kristin Trame; and great-nephew Danny Tripp; nephew-in-law Richard Trame, several step-nieces and step-nephews; as well as cousins Katherine (Earl) Tripp, Nina (Hugh) Insell, and a host of many friends. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at her church, Nardin Park United Methodist Church in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Visitation is scheduled for 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 19 at McCabe Funeral Home, 31950 W. 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Graveside services will be held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, Arkansas under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home of Batesville. Ann is loved and greatly missed by her family and many friends. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 18, 2019