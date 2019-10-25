|
|
Anna Georgiou
Redford Twp. - Passed Oct. 22, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Gust. Loving mother of Pete and George. Sister of Julia. Grandmother of Tiffany and Athena and 2 great grandchildren. Aunt of Dean and Maria. Gathering Monday 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. from St. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 36375 Joy Rd.(west of Wayne Rd.) Trisagion at 7 p.m. Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. service at church. Share a "memorial tribute with family at griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019