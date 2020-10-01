1/1
Anna (Ann) Kondak
Anna (Ann) Kondak

Grosse Pointe Woods - Ann Kondak, age 92, died on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Ann was predeceased by Nick, her beloved husband for over 68 years, and by her twin brothers John and Gus Bakalis. She is survived by sister Kathy (Angelos) Constantinides, sister-in-law Freda Bakalis; children William (Susan), Diana (Mark Domin) and Christopher (Jennifer); grandchildren Paul (Tegan), Scott (Katie), Alexander (Ashley), Sarah (Alex Kerber), Hannah, Eleni and Caroline; great grandchildren Audrey, Charlie, Jana, Rowan, Evelyn, Leo and Liam; and her dear nieces and nephews.

Ann earned a Bachelor's degree in journalism from Wayne University in 1950, during which time she worked as a reporter for The Collegiate, the student newspaper. She returned to Wayne State University and earned a Masters of Library Science in 1976. She worked initially at the Grosse Pointe Public Library, and then as a Law Librarian at Plunkett & Cooney until her retirement.

Ann was very active with the League of Women Voters of Detroit for many years. Ann was also an active member of Pro Musica Detroit for over 60 years; she served in leadership positions in both organizations. She was devoted to active citizenship, equality and social justice, and never left the house without a copy of the United States Constitution in her purse. She and Nick loved theater, opera and classical music, and were devoted patrons.

Ann had a passion for weaving and was active in the Eastside Handweavers Guild. She wove many items on the loom made for her by Nick, and she enjoyed teaching youth and adults alike the techniques of weaving. Ann learned to knit at a very young age, and made countless articles of clothing; she enjoyed making a personalized Christmas stocking for every child and grandchild. She was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction, always trying to expand her knowledge and share her love of literature with others.

Ann and Nick loved to travel; they enjoyed camping throughout the United States and took many overseas trips. Ann was a lifelong learner, and was interested in everything and everybody. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family, engaging in conversations with people of all ages. She always gave her full attention and remembered what was going on in everyone's lives. Ann always tried to bring out the best in everyone, and her enthusiasm and spirit will be missed by all.

A remembrance gathering will be held at a future date, when conditions permit.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
