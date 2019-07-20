|
|
Anna L. Pedder
Westland - Passed away July 17, 2019, age 93. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Cynthia (Barry) Atkinson, Douglas (Mary), and Sarajane (George) Turney. Cherished grandmother of Michael Atkinson, Heather (Mark) Crider, Jeffrey Turney, David (Christine) Pedder, Samantha Turney, Michele (Korey) McCandlish, Robert Pedder, and great grandmother of Wyatt and Dylan Atkinson, Julianna and Parker Turney, Aiden Honeycutt and Eleanor Pedder. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 8809 Wayne Rd. (at Joy Rd.) Sunday 4-8 pm. with a Funeral Service Monday at 11 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at ww.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 20, 2019