Anna Laurean Ngo (nee: Dupree), born December 22, 1967, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 17, 2020. A loving daughter and granddaughter, she is preceded in death by her mother, Diana Dulock, and grandparents, Matthew and Violet (Canfield) Dulock. Beloved wife of Tom Ngo and devoted mother to Alex and Olivia Ngo. A "Celebration of Life" will be held once the pandemic has ended. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michigan Humane Society are appreciated.









