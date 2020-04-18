|
|
Anna Louise Hiti Rockwell
93 yrs old. Born December 14, 1926. Died April 16, 2020.
A delightful woman who loved life and was active in the Clawson community for over 65 years. Anna married Norman Rockwell in 1951. Their bond in marriage lasted until his death in 2007. Anna was a feminist before the term existed, for while she was a homemaker, she was an independent woman who charted her own course throughout her life.
Anna was active in Girl Scouts, became a major supporter of the Clawson Public Library and, in her later years, was a regular fixture at the Clawson Senior Center as well as a visitor to the City Hall. Living across from the Clawson City Park kept her involved in city activities and her driveway was the primo spot to watch the 4th of July parade each summer.
Kind, generous, and known to always speak her mind, Anna maintained many dear friends throughout her life, following the scouting song to "make new friends, but keep the old. One is silver and the other's gold."
A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Anna's family was her pride and joy. She was "Great Grandmomna" and loved each person for their individuality and uniqueness. Her survivors are a testament to a life well-lived:
Roxy Rockwell and JoAnn Brown (daughters), Pat Ashton and Dale Brown ("sons"-in-law)
Grandchildren: Meghan Rockwell-Ashton (Clare Bircheff), Kevin Rockwell-Ashton (Kristina Follis), Chelsea Rockwell-Ashton, Bryce Rockwell-Ashton (Jasmine Perry), Sheridan Rockwell Brown (Molly Grettenberger) and Carmen Brown Farrell (Tom Farrell)
Great Grandchildren: Bryshawn, KeShaun, and Brycen.
The family cannot adequately express their love and gratitude to the staff at Chester Street Residence for their care of Anna. Chester Street became her home and the staff were part of our family through the final months of her life. Anna often said that if she couldn't be in her home, Chester Street was the best place she could be.
Per her wishes, Anna's body has been donated to the Wayne State University School of Medicine to help in the education of future medical professionals.
In Anna's memory, please consider donations to the Clawson Public Library, the Clawson Senior Center, and the Girl Scouts. Also remember that both she and Norm valued kindness to others, especially service workers, in words and tips. They both loved supporting Clawson businesses and staff.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020