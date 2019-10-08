|
Anna M. Polak
Warren - Passed away October 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John F. Dear mother of Tom (Joanne), the late John (Deborah) and the late Michael. Loving Busia of 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 with a Scripture Service 6 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Rd (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Thursday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St.Raymond-Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 20103 Joann Ave., Detroit. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Capuchins or Seasons Hospice are preferred. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 8, 2019