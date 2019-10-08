Services
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-3131
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasik Funeral Home, Inc.
11470 Thirteen Mile Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St.Raymond-Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
20103 Joann Ave.
Detroit, MI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St.Raymond-Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
20103 Joann Ave.
Detroit, MI
Anna M. Polak


1926 - 2019
Anna M. Polak Obituary
Anna M. Polak

Warren - Passed away October 5, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John F. Dear mother of Tom (Joanne), the late John (Deborah) and the late Michael. Loving Busia of 4 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday 2-8 with a Scripture Service 6 p.m. at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 11470 E. 13 Mile Rd (west of Hoover) Warren. Instate Thursday 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St.Raymond-Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 20103 Joann Ave., Detroit. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to The Capuchins or Seasons Hospice are preferred. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wasikfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 8, 2019
