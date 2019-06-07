|
Anna Rogers
Wake Forest, NC - Age 87 May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Loving mother of Robert (Marina), Mark (Amy), Lorrie (Steve) and David (Kathy). Grandmother of Thomas, Paul, Amy, Joseph, Stephen, Ian and Bob. Great grandmother of Savannah and Milo. Anna was a bus driver for Garden City Schools for 30 years. Visitation Saturday, 2 pm - 7pm with a 6 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Burial will take place Monday 10 am at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 7, 2019