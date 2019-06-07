Services
John N. Santeiu & Son, Inc. - Garden City
1139 N. Inkster Road
Garden City, MI 48135
(734) 427-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill)
Garden City, MI
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
6:00 PM
John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home
1139 Inkster Rd (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill)
Garden City, MI
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Hedwig Cemetery
Anna Rogers Obituary
Anna Rogers

Wake Forest, NC - Age 87 May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert R. Loving mother of Robert (Marina), Mark (Amy), Lorrie (Steve) and David (Kathy). Grandmother of Thomas, Paul, Amy, Joseph, Stephen, Ian and Bob. Great grandmother of Savannah and Milo. Anna was a bus driver for Garden City Schools for 30 years. Visitation Saturday, 2 pm - 7pm with a 6 pm Rosary at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). Burial will take place Monday 10 am at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Memorials suggested to the Alzheimer's Association.www.santeiufuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 7, 2019
