Services
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 422-6720
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
RG & GR Harris Funeral Homes Inc.
15451 Farmington Road
Livonia, MI 48154
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
23225 Gill Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Lutheran Church
23225 Gill Rd
Farmington Hills, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annabelle Gabel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annabelle Gabel


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annabelle Gabel Obituary
Annabelle Gabel

Farmington Hills - Annabelle Gabel of Farmington Hills. Age 82. July 29, 2019.

Beloved wife of Bruce for 50 years. Dear mother of William (Stacey), Russell (Suzie), Lynn (Bill) Kennedy and Kathy (Mike) Forsyth. Caring grandmother of Tony Cain, Scott (Christina) Johnston, Melissa (Jordan) Page, Hudson and Julie Gabel. Great grandmother of Ella, Shelby, Owen, Weston and Emerson.

A Visitation will be held at the R.G. & G.R. Harris Funeral Home, 14541 Farmington Rd, Livonia on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 1:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church, 23225 Gill Rd, Farmington Hills. Instate at 10:30 AM.

Please share a memory of Annabelle at www.rggrharris.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annabelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now