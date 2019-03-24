|
|
Anne Boyle
Chicago, Illinois - Anne Hennessy Boyle, age 94, March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kevin C. Loving mother of Brian H. (Deborah) and Kevin G. (Victoria). Dear grandmother of Brian (Jenna), Elizabeth, Evan, Sarah, Abby, and Nan Boyle. Great-grandmother of Cary Boyle. Visitation Friday from 3-8 PM at the A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave. at Vernier Rd. Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. In state Saturday March 30, 2019 at 9:30 AM until time of funeral Mass 10 AM at Our Lady Star of Sea Catholic Church, 467 Fairford Road, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Detroit, MI
ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 24, 2019