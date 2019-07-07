|
|
Anne Louise Jalosky
Virginia Beach - Anne Louise Jalosky, age 86, of Virginia Beach passed July 1, 2019. Anne was born in Michigan to Harold Hardy and Allison Harrison on February 26, 1933. She is survived by her children: Susan McCormick, Sandi Stack, John and wife Evelyn Mogk, Ken and wife Robin Mogk, Sherry Payne, Thomas and wife Jan Jalosky, Elizabeth and husband Ron Dreitzler, James and wife Donna Jalosky, along with 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of nearly 7 years, Joseph Jalosky.
Anne graduated from Denby High School in Detroit, MI. in 1951. She worked at SMART in Detroit, MI, from 1973 to 1988 as an information specialist. After retiring she volunteered her time at St. Joseph Healthcare East from 1991 to 1994. In 2001 Anne went to work at St. Joseph Healthcare West as a clerk until 2005. Her love for helping people continued as she volunteered at St. Joseph Healthcare West from 2006 to 2014.
Anne loved to spend her time searching for and refurbishing gas pumps with, the love of her life, Joe. She loved spending time with family. Her favorite thing to do was to get her hair and nails done and shopping.
Anne will always be remembered as a loving mother and friend.
There will be a viewing on Friday July 12, 2019, from 5-8 PM. There will also be a viewing Saturday, July 13 from 10-11 AM with services to follow in the chapel. Viewing and service will be conducted at A. J. Desmond Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. in Troy, MI. Interment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery, 621 W. Long Lake Rd. Troy, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the /Foundation or Lymphoma Research Foundation.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.AltmeyerFH.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 7, 2019