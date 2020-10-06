1/1
Anne Marie (Dunne) Pecheniuk - 81, born August 9, 1939 in Detroit, Michigan passed away peacefully in the evening of September 30, 2020. Daughter of Leo and Evelyn (Normandin) Dunne, both deceased. Predeceased by siblings John, Therese, James, Joseph, Robert, Richard. Survived by siblings Sal (Sister Celestine), William, Patricia, and Dennis. Loving wife of Edward (predeceased 2009). Devoted mother of Brian (Andrea), Joseph (predeceased 2018), Diane McLaughlin, and Thomas Pecheniuk. Devoted grandmother of Matthew, Leo, Molly, and Marcus McLauglin; Daniel (Amanda+1) and Anderson Pecheniuk. Anne graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in Detroit. Anne was a devout Roman Catholic who attended Mass daily. She had a lifetime as an industrious homemaker who enjoyed many pursuits including family gatherings, filled with fun and laughter, playing cards, home projects, arts and crafts, and sewing, and crocheting. She loved bowling. She was devoted to being a part of her children and grandchildren's lives, from attending sports they played, birthday parties, hosting beautifully decorated holiday meals, or just spending time with them. A memorial Mass was held in her honor on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home church, Christ The Redeemer Catholic Community. Interment of cremains will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery held at a later date. Arrangements in care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion. Online condolences www.modetzfuneralhomes.com.




