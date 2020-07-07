Anne Marie York Cummins
South Haven, MI - Age 56, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at University Hospitals, Ann Arbor. Born February 2, 1964 in Detroit daughter of Richard & Josephine York. Retired from Kellogg. Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Loved gardening, crafts, calligraphy, drawing, artwork, sewing and cooking. Survived by husband Mark, daughter Juliana Paterra, sons Giovanni Paterra and Marco (Alison) Paterra, step-sons Sam Cummins and Nick Cummins, granddaughter Rozlyn Paterra, three brothers Richard (Cheryl) York, Edward (Tracey) York and Gregory York, aunt Grace York. Preceded by parents, and sister-in-law Michele York. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial celebration is being planned and will be announced. Arrangements by David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, www.davidcbrownfh.com
Memorial contributions to Clinton-Gratiot Habitat for Humanity or Kal-Haven.