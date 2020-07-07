1/1
Anne Marie York Cummins
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Marie York Cummins

South Haven, MI - Age 56, died Sunday, July 5, 2020 at University Hospitals, Ann Arbor. Born February 2, 1964 in Detroit daughter of Richard & Josephine York. Retired from Kellogg. Volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Loved gardening, crafts, calligraphy, drawing, artwork, sewing and cooking. Survived by husband Mark, daughter Juliana Paterra, sons Giovanni Paterra and Marco (Alison) Paterra, step-sons Sam Cummins and Nick Cummins, granddaughter Rozlyn Paterra, three brothers Richard (Cheryl) York, Edward (Tracey) York and Gregory York, aunt Grace York. Preceded by parents, and sister-in-law Michele York. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial celebration is being planned and will be announced. Arrangements by David C. Brown Funeral Home, Belleville, www.davidcbrownfh.com Memorial contributions to Clinton-Gratiot Habitat for Humanity or Kal-Haven.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DAVID C. BROWN FUNERAL HOME - Belleville
460 E. Huron River Dr.
Belleville, MI 48111
(734) 697-4500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved