Annie (Dutkywich) Karpczuk
Annie (Dutkywich) Karpczuk

Annie (Dutkywich) Karpczuk June 11, 2020 age 95. Annie was raised in Saskatchewan, Canada and lived in Livonia, Michigan for 60+ years before relocating to North Port Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Leon, mother Mary, and father Jacob. Annie is survived by her siblings Emily McAllister, John Duke, Pauline Dimitroff, and her daughter Janice (Timothy) Bielaczyc. Annie was a beloved grandmother to her five granddaughters Michelle (Greg) Fugate, Jill (Aaron) Meredith, Jessica (Joseph) Newton, Valerie (Michael) Miller, and Kristen (Erick) LaPorte, and ten great grandchildren Tanner, Tyler, Sidney, Kaitlyn, Olivia, Trevor, Grant, Liliana, Scarlett, and Wesley.

Annie loved her family and being outside. She loved making pierogi and cabbage rolls with her daughter and granddaughters, and would always send her great grandchildren home with pockets full of candies. She will be greatly missed.




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.
