Anthony Carducci Obituary
(1/15/1955-4/11/2020)

Passed away after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer. He was preceded in death by his father James Carducci and brother Rick Carducci. Tony was a long time employee of the Ford Motor Company. Tony leaves behind his loving wife Mary Clare Carducci and his mother Barbara Carducci. He is survived by his children Dominic Anthony (Samantha), his daughter Amy Kathleen (Joseph) Whitis. Tony leaves behind siblings Michael Carducci, (Danialle), Concetta Bulock (Brett), Vicky Carducci and widow of Rick Carducci Donna. He also leaves behind his brother of choice Rex Treharre. Tony had many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial mass for Anthony after the pandemic.

Family requests donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Anthony lived his life his way.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
