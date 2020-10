Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony "Tony" Fraze



Anthony "Tony" Fraze age 86 formerly of the Detroit area. Died October 26, 2020 in Tustin, California. He is survived by his Brother Bill Fraze of Tustin, California. He will be interred with his Parents in Green Acres Cemetery in Scottsdale Arizona. Saddleback Chapel Mortuary Tustin, California Assisting the family 714-544-1450.









