Anthony J. Bell
- - Anthony J. Bell age 92, passed away July 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Dolores. Loving father of Dino and Michael (Pam). Loving grandfather of Cameron, Raquel, Julia, Jasmine and Ruby. Proud great grandfather of Sonny, Darby and Mila. Tony retired from General Motors after working there 30 years. He enjoyed 30 years of retirement in Florida and was an avid golfer. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all of his many friends. A private celebration of Tony's life will be held in September. The family has asked that condolence messages be mailed to Dean Bell at: 6364 Old Coach Trail, Washington Township, MI 48094.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019