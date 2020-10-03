1/1
Anthony J. "Tony" Dinverno
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. "Tony" Dinverno

Dinverno, Anthony J. "Tony" October 2, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy, father of Vincent and Lauren (Aaron) Faw. Brother of Antoinette (Danny) Kaye and the late Shirley (Tony) Papa. Brother in law of Linda (Dave) Krisko, the late Kay (Jerry) Wolinski, and the late Ed "Gator" Wojno. Nephew of Loretta Fronterra. Son of the late Anthony & Margaret Dinverno and son in law to the late Edward and Albina Wojno. Tony is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society in Tony's name and remind everyone as Tony would say "Vote Red!" Visitation Monday from 3-8 PM at Bagnasco Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E 15 Mile Rd. at Schoenherr Steling Heights MI 48312. In State Tuesday at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church 38750 Ryan Rd, Sterling Heights MI 48310.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved