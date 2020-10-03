Anthony J. "Tony" Dinverno
Dinverno, Anthony J. "Tony" October 2, 2020. Loving husband of Nancy, father of Vincent and Lauren (Aaron) Faw. Brother of Antoinette (Danny) Kaye and the late Shirley (Tony) Papa. Brother in law of Linda (Dave) Krisko, the late Kay (Jerry) Wolinski, and the late Ed "Gator" Wojno. Nephew of Loretta Fronterra. Son of the late Anthony & Margaret Dinverno and son in law to the late Edward and Albina Wojno. Tony is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Family would appreciate donations to the American Cancer Society
in Tony's name and remind everyone as Tony would say "Vote Red!" Visitation Monday from 3-8 PM at Bagnasco Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E 15 Mile Rd. at Schoenherr Steling Heights MI 48312. In State Tuesday at 9:30 AM until time of funeral mass at 10 AM at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church 38750 Ryan Rd, Sterling Heights MI 48310.