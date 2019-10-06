Resources
Sterling Hts. - Anthony K. Peplinski, age 66, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 2, 2019.

He is survived by his children Hazel Blake (Matt Mueller), Anthony D. Peplinski (Krista Boos) and Kevin Peplinski (Jenaveve Biernat); granddaughters Prudence Mueller and Caroline Peplinski; sisters Linda (David) Branch and Debbie Peplinski. Predeceased by his parents Anthony M.and Marceline Peplinski.

A Private Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 6, 2019
