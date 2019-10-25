|
|
Anthony Lucido
St. Clair Shores - Anthony John Lucido, Jr, age 70, passed away October 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Tina; siblings: the late Vincent (Nancy), Frances Lucido Engwis, Ann Marie (Charlie) Martin; nieces and nephew: Christina Schroeder, Lisa Swift, Trisha, Anthony; and great-nieces and nephews: Benjamin, Meagan, Brianna, Ethan, Mia, Katelynn, Gabriel, Allissa, Zack, and Cal. Anthony was a Naval Marksman and a 100% disabled veteran. He loved fishing, spending time with his nieces and nephews, and spending time on the beach in Alabama. Anthony was always smiling and making others happy. He also enjoyed taking long rides on his motorcycle with friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ascension St. John Cardiac Unit would be appreciated. A memorial Mass will take place on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Instate 10:30 a.m.) at St. Margaret of Scotland, 21201 13 Mile Rd., St. Clair Shores. www.kaulfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019