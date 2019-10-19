Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road
Lower Burrell, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Mount St. Peter Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DiPalma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Peter (Tony) DiPalma


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Peter (Tony) DiPalma Obituary
Anthony (Tony) Peter DiPalma

Sterling Heights - Anthony (Tony) Peter DiPalma 77, of Sterling Heights, MI., died Oct.16, 2019.

Previously of Lower Burrell, PA., born February 17, 1942 to the late Maria Ann and Camillo DiPalma.

A U.S. Navy Vietnam Veteran. He loved cars and worked for Volkswagen, Saturn Corporation and General Motors in Detroit, Michigan.

A member of Mount Saint Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington, PA, The Italian Sons and Daughters of America and The American Legion.

He is survived by his wife Donna (Snyder) DiPalma; his previous wife Lorelei (Stepek) DiPalma of Penn Hills PA; his son Allen (Jennifer) DiPalma of Monroeville PA, 5 grandchildren Andrew Allen, Luke Anthony, Samuel James, Mark David and Lydia Mae, stepson Chris (Belynda) Snyder of Macomb MI, 3 grandchildren Zachary, Matthew, Olivia, one great-grandchild, Brayden Jacob Snyder; sister Angela Ferich of Lower Burrell, PA.

Visitation Mon. 2-4 & 6-8 PM at THE RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd, Lower Burrell, PA. Funeral Mass Tues. 10 AM Mount St. Peter Church. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum. www.RusiewiczFH.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now