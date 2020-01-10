|
|
Anthony Robert "Tony" Philp
December 19, 2019, age 76. He was preceded in death by his wife Leonora, " Lee" (nee Bommarito), parents Robert and Mary and his brother Terrence "Terry". He is survived by this son David (Samantha), Grandchildren Marley and Asher and his sisters Mary Moir and Roberta Seay.
Tony served in the US Army, and as a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, he was the owner of Arnolds Auto Electric. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Triumphant Cross Lutheran Church, 22360 13 mile Rd St. Clair Shores, Gathering 11am -12 noon. Service 12 noon and luncheon 1p-4p.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020