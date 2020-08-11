1/1
Anthony Sword
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Sword

Northville - Age 69, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. A lover of music and an avid reader, often reading 1 or 2 books a day, Tony enjoyed the simple things in life, including crossword puzzles, trivia, military history, and U of M football. Still, there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with, and talking about, his three grandchildren. In August 1972, Tony married his high school sweetheart, Sharon. They lived together inseparable for almost 50 years, raising two children and many fur kids. Tony was an avid learner, and was often referred to as one of the most intelligent people anyone had ever met. Tony attended the University of Michigan and Wayne State University, earning his MBA. Tony worked as a financial advisor and was an influential mentor to all who knew him in business. Tony's memory will live on in stories of his generosity, intellect, and sense of humor. Tony was the beloved husband of Sharon, and the cherished father of Kevin (Lauren), and Allison (David). He was the adored grandad of Lottie, Hudson, and Elmer. He was the dear brother of Danny (Theresa) and loved uncle of Keith, Marianne, and Tiffeny. Tony was preceded in death by his loving parents Lucille and Franklin Holbert and treasured Aunt and Uncle, Charlene and Cecil Walker. Visitation for Tony will be held at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassman Chapel, 19091 Northville Road (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced with masks required, and a maximum of ten people allowed to view at a time. A service will follow for immediate family and close friends at 12:00 p.m.; live streaming will be available for loved ones who cannot attend. All who had the pleasure of knowing Tony knew he loved his furry companions, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his honor to the Humane Society of Huron Valley at https://www.hshv.org. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home--Northrop-Sassaman
19091 Northville Road
Northville, MI 48168
(248) 348-1233
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved