Anthony Sword
Northville - Age 69, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. A lover of music and an avid reader, often reading 1 or 2 books a day, Tony enjoyed the simple things in life, including crossword puzzles, trivia, military history, and U of M football. Still, there was nothing he enjoyed more than spending time with, and talking about, his three grandchildren. In August 1972, Tony married his high school sweetheart, Sharon. They lived together inseparable for almost 50 years, raising two children and many fur kids. Tony was an avid learner, and was often referred to as one of the most intelligent people anyone had ever met. Tony attended the University of Michigan and Wayne State University, earning his MBA. Tony worked as a financial advisor and was an influential mentor to all who knew him in business. Tony's memory will live on in stories of his generosity, intellect, and sense of humor. Tony was the beloved husband of Sharon, and the cherished father of Kevin (Lauren), and Allison (David). He was the adored grandad of Lottie, Hudson, and Elmer. He was the dear brother of Danny (Theresa) and loved uncle of Keith, Marianne, and Tiffeny. Tony was preceded in death by his loving parents Lucille and Franklin Holbert and treasured Aunt and Uncle, Charlene and Cecil Walker. Visitation for Tony will be held at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, Northrop-Sassman Chapel, 19091 Northville Road (at 7 Mile Rd.) on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Social distancing will be practiced with masks required, and a maximum of ten people allowed to view at a time. A service will follow for immediate family and close friends at 12:00 p.m.; live streaming will be available for loved ones who cannot attend. All who had the pleasure of knowing Tony knew he loved his furry companions, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in his honor to the Humane Society of Huron Valley at https://www.hshv.org
. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com