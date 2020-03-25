|
Anthony "Tony" Thomas Ludwig
Anthony "Tony" Thomas Ludwig, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 81. Born Dec. 8, 1938, in Detroit to the late Clara and Anthony Ludwig, Tony married his high school sweetheart, Sharon. He retired from MichCon after 40 years of service.
Tony loved watching all Western and war movies, but his favorite were those starring John Wayne. He also was an avid fan of the Detroit Red Wings, Tigers and yes, even the Lions. He enjoyed outdoor walks, vacations to Florida and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Sharon Ludwig; their children, Robin (Bill) Ledford, Candace Ludwig, Randy (Colleen) Ludwig, Kimberly Ludwig and Anthony Ludwig; and grandchildren, Nicole (Matt) Krawcke, Amanda Bartimore, Mark (Megan) Malcolm, James Coller, Madeline Ludwig and Alyssa Ledford. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard (Donna) Ludwig, Patricia Coveyou and Gloria (James) O'Grady. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Ronald Ludwig, Robert Ludwig and Dennis Ludwig.
A private funeral service for immediate family will be held at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc. in Sterling Heights. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the , 300 S. Riverside Plaza, Ste. 1200, Chicago, IL 60606-6637.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020